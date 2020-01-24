Are you looking for smart investment opportunities in 2020? Here’s a good idea - research making an investment in Ferrari as the Italian supercar manufacturer has just been crowned as the world’s strongest brand by Brand Finance, one of the leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy agencies. The organization’s latest annual report gives the Prancing Horse a result of 94.1 points out of 100 based on the Brand Strength Index (BSI). Only 12 brands in total from all industries get the highest AAA+ rank and Ferrari tops all of them.

“The embodiment of luxury, Ferrari continues to be admired and desired around the world, and its outstanding brand strength reflects this,” David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, comments. “It is no wonder that many consumers, who might never own a Ferrari car, want a bag or a watch emblazoned with the Prancing Horse, but it is also crucial that the company management remain at the steering wheel of the brand’s future and maintain its exclusive positioning by monitoring the licensing output closely.”

Ferrari grabs the award for the second year in a row after earning 94.8 points out of 100 in 2019 and leaving behind 14 other brands, including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Lego, and Disney. In the last year, the supercar automaker’s brand value increased by 9 percent to $9.1 billion, boosted by positive sales and overall brand strength.

Ferrari announced five new models in 2019, including the SF90 Stradale and Ferrari Roma, both aimed at new market segments, which should help the company grow even further in 2020. Meanwhile, the company also established a manufacturing agreement with the Giorgio Armani Group to help push Ferrari collections, which sells T-shirts, sunglasses, and teddy bears.