Having seen the revamped Chevy Suburban, we’re now anxious to find out what its fancier cousin will bring to the table to justify the significant premium is going to command. Prior to its official debut in less than two weeks, the all-new Escalade reveals more skin in a new teaser photo published by Cadillac on its Instagram account and starring Spike Lee.

It’s not something that we haven’t seen before taking into account a pre-production prototype was photographed within the factory at the end of last year with no camouflage whatsoever. The adjacent image comes to confirm the boldly designed front fascia of the fullsize SUV with a prominent grille flanked by sleek main headlights and vertical LED daytime running lights.

While the front end styling is quite different compared to a Tahoe or a Suburban, we can’t help but notice the Escalade will also have small headlights and a massive grille. It doesn’t look necessarily more upscale compared to its mainstream counterparts, but it’s better to wait for the full reveal before issuing any final judgments.

That’s all Cadillac is willing to show for the time being, along with providing a glimpse of the interior with its 38-inch OLED curved display merging the instrument cluster with the infotainment system.

Save Thousands On A New Cadillac Escalade MSRP $ 76,490 MSRP $ 76,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Underneath the hood of a hot performance version, we’re sadly not going to find the twin-turbo 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 engine. Instead, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 seems more likely. An independent rear suspension, paddle shifters, and the latest Super Cruise tech are all on the agenda for the flagship SUV.

The fifth-generation luxobarge will premiere on February 4 in Los Angeles and Cadillac will have the overhauled Escalade on sale later this year. It is believed a fully electric version will follow by mid-2023 and is going to be assembled at the Detroit-Hamtramck factory where a zero-emissions GMC Sierra is also expected to enter production. These two will reportedly join an electric Hummer pickup and SUV, along with an unknown van.