Kia is turning to the magical (and expensive) marketing power of the Super Bowl to help give its new Seltos compact SUV a kick start. The automaker will have a moving 60-second spot during the big game on February 2, and we get a taste of it in the 30-second teaser clip featured above.

Super Bowl ads are generally funny or very serious, and it seems Kia is opting for the latter this year. The theme of the spot is “overcoming adversity to achieve the impossible dream,” and that will apparently involve a young boy telling a crowded room of reporters why he runs. Exactly what Kia means by run at this point isn’t known, but you get the idea here.

One thing notably absent from this teaser is any hint of the Seltos. Unveiled last year for the U.S. market at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Kia’s newest SUV enters an extremely crowded segment where it will compete with the likes of the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, and the Hyundai Venue. Power comes from one of two four-cylinder engine options producing either 146 horsepower (109 kilowatts) or 175 hp (130 kW). It will turn either the front wheels or all four, and it slots into Kia’s lineup between the urban-esque Soul and Sportage.

Exactly how the Seltos figures into Kia’s Super Bowl promotion is unknown thus far, but we are told the story behind this commercial was inspiration for the company’s “Yards Against Homelessness” charity initiative. The spot is slated to run during the third quarter, so barring an early release online, we’ll see what this is all about in a couple of weeks.

Super Bowl LIV will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game takes place on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.