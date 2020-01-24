The Nissan Frontier will finally get a new generation later this year after the current model's debut in 2005. We don't yet have spy shots of it, but this new rendering is our best guess of what the truck might look like using the info that's currently available.

Reports suggest the new Frontier will look similar to the current Titan, like in the rendering above. Nissan's global vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa said in 2019 that the design intention was to evoke the "spirituality of adventure."

Nissan would take the opportunity of the new generation to overhaul the truck's powertrain. The pickup allegedly uses a 3.8-liter V6 making over 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts), and this engine would replace the existing 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 4.0-liter V6. The powerplant is reportedly more efficient than the outgoing mills. The company is also contemplating the possibility of adding a hybrid variant later in the model's run.

There are conflicting rumors about the truck either using a nine-speed automatic or a seven-speed auto. A six-speed manual would be in the lineup, too.

The new Frontier's debut is reportedly in September, and sales would begin in February 2021. The company already confirmed the model's production site at its factory in Mississippi. Despite the current model's old age, the truck remains popular with customers. Nissan delivered 72,369 of them in 2019, versus 31,514 units of the larger Titan.