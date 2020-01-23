With the Ford Ranger finally back in action in the U.S., Ford now sells a wide range of trucks. It’s Ford’s smallest truck offered here, though it still offers four full-size doors, a competitive towing capacity, and plenty of off-road prowess for the segment. However, it’s not one of Ford’s largest truck. That’s a title for the F-250 Tremor – an off-road-ready Super Duty pickup that packs a potent punch – a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 that makes 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s three times as much torque as the Ranger, but the Ranger is lighter, which could give it an advantage in a drag race.

The Fast Lane Truck YouTube channel pitted the two trucks against one another in a series of drag races to determine which is quicker. While the Tremor makes more power, it’s also carrying a lot more weight than the Ranger. The first race has the Ranger getting an early lead off the line, but the Tremor’s tremendous torque reels the Ranger in before passing it as the two trucks cross the finish line with the Tremor barely beating the Ranger. A second race has the Tremor winning again.

The Tremor’s V8 makes 475 horsepower (354 kW) compared to the Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder that produces 270 hp (201 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Both engines pair with Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox. That additional power means nothing if it’s carrying around more stuff, which is why the two drag races weren’t blow-out wins for the Super Duty.

These sorts of drag races are a bit meaningless, though that doesn’t make them any less fun to watch, even if we know the outcome. There are a few surprises now and then, and the Ranger’s ability to keep the race close is impressive. However, we know the massive size difference is about more than just weight – the two do serve different purposes.