The Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition returns for the 2021 model year after previously being available in 2016. The camouflage-accented pickup goes on sale this summer, but the company isn't disclosing pricing for it yet. The model is available with either a 5.3-liter V8 with a six-speed automatic gearbox or a 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Realtree Edition uses the Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss as a starting point. At the front, the outdoor company's forest-themed camouflage outlines the power bulge on the hood. The pattern appears more extensively on the back portion of the rear fenders. Realtree's logo also appears on the exterior and integrated into the bedliner. Inside, the camo appears on the door panels.

Beyond the Realtree touches, these pickups have a few other special aspects. There are assist steps on the sides and a pair of black rectangular exhaust tips. The badges are also black. Inside, the truck comes with all-weather floor mats.

The pickups also get all of the Trail Boss' regular equipment and come with the Z71 Off-Road Package. This gives the Realtree Edition a two-inch suspension lift and monotube Rancho shocks. It rides on 20-inch wheels with Goodyear Wrangler tires. An automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, and two-speed transfer case should be useful if the owner takes the truck off-road to go hunting.