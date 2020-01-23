Here's the answer if you're looking for a camouflaged that doesn't blend in.
The Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition returns for the 2021 model year after previously being available in 2016. The camouflage-accented pickup goes on sale this summer, but the company isn't disclosing pricing for it yet. The model is available with either a 5.3-liter V8 with a six-speed automatic gearbox or a 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Realtree Edition uses the Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss as a starting point. At the front, the outdoor company's forest-themed camouflage outlines the power bulge on the hood. The pattern appears more extensively on the back portion of the rear fenders. Realtree's logo also appears on the exterior and integrated into the bedliner. Inside, the camo appears on the door panels.
Beyond the Realtree touches, these pickups have a few other special aspects. There are assist steps on the sides and a pair of black rectangular exhaust tips. The badges are also black. Inside, the truck comes with all-weather floor mats.
The pickups also get all of the Trail Boss' regular equipment and come with the Z71 Off-Road Package. This gives the Realtree Edition a two-inch suspension lift and monotube Rancho shocks. It rides on 20-inch wheels with Goodyear Wrangler tires. An automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, and two-speed transfer case should be useful if the owner takes the truck off-road to go hunting.
NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO REALTREE EDITION ANSWERS CALL OF THE WILD
Chevrolet and Realtree today uncovered their newest outdoor truck collaboration: the 2021 Silverado Realtree® Edition. The limited-run truck brings together the rugged capability of Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss with exclusive graphics from Realtree, the world’s leading camouflage brand. This is the second collaboration between the two brands, following the success of the 2016 Silverado Realtree Edition.
“Silverado continues to offer customers more choice and capability where it counts,” said Bob Krapes, director of Chevrolet Truck Marketing. “Building on the popular Custom Trail Boss model, the new Realtree Edition offers hunting and fishing enthusiasts a truck perfectly matched to their passions.”
Like all Trail Boss models, the Realtree Edition will be equipped with a 2-inch factory suspension lift, 20-inch black wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT On-Off Road Tires and the Silverado’s Z71 Off-Road Package, which includes monotube Rancho® shocks, Hill Descent Control, automatic locking rear differential, skid plates and an AutoTrac® 2-speed transfer case. The Realtree Edition also includes the 5.3L V-8 engine with a 6-speed transmission and is available with the 6.2L V-8 that will provide an SAE-certified 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Realtree camouflage graphics are featured on the exclusive exterior, as well as the interior door trim, while the Realtree logo is integrated on the standard bedliner. These outdoor-ready touches are accompanied by black Silverado and Z71 badging, black rectangular dual-exhaust tips, 4-inch black round assist steps and all-weather floor liners. The truck is also equipped with Silverado’s Durabed, which offers the most standard cargo capacity in the segment, 12 standard tie-downs and a high-strength, roll-formed steel bed floor.
“Having worked closely with Chevrolet all these years, it’s great to see the team come out with the new 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition using our latest Timber pattern,” said Realtree designer and president, Bill Jordan. “You don’t realize how much goes into building a true performance truck until you look behind the scenes, and this new truck will mean so much to all outdoor enthusiasts.”
The 2021 Silverado Realtree Edition will be on display at the 2020 SHOT Show and available for sale at Chevrolet dealerships in summer 2020. Pricing will be announced closer to production.