We’re eagerly awaiting the E Class Sedan reveal, which already happened if you’re an avid YouTube watcher. Well, sort of. Mercedes is already teasing the refreshed model, though it still wears a bit of camouflage, as it’s set to go on sale sometime this summer in Europe. We still have to wait to see it officially, but a ride-along review video from MercBenzKing gives us a look at the infotainment screen (at 11:13 in the video above), which shows a picture of the new E-Class without any camouflage.

The car is only on the infotainment screen for a few seconds before disappearing, but we can see the car in all its glory. There are redesigned headlights and new lower front fascia. What’s missing is Mercedes’ Panamericana grille, though that doesn’t mean it won’t be available. We don’t get to see the rear of the new E-Class, but changes should be minimal. Even Mercedes’ other new sedans that are coming don’t deviate too far from their current designs.

Inside changes will also be modest. We know the refreshed E-Class will receive a new steering wheel and the latest MBUX infotainment system. Mercedes will also pack a ton of the latest tech and safety features into the car, including Intelligent Drive that offers several active safety systems.

Mercedes has yet to release full details about the available powertrains; however, the automaker has said there’d be no fewer than seven plug-in hybrid models. There’ll also be two new engines – a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mild hybrid and a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six. They make 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 362 hp (270 kW), respectively.

While Mercedes’ teaser campaign for the new E-Class is in full swing, we don’t know when we’ll see it revealed. After it goes on sale in Europe, sales will begin elsewhere around the world. The Geneva Motor Show is less than two months away, and it would be the perfect venue to reveal the new Mercedes.