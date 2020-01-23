Buick unveiled the Encore GX for the U.S. market back in May 2019, but it’s only now we get to learn all the juicy pricing details about the crossover sandwiched between the Encore and Envision. Car and Driver says the base model will set you back $25,095 for the front-wheel-drive Preferred trim with a turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine with three cylinders and a CVT. Spend an extra $395 and you can upgrade to a three-cylinder 1.3-liter mill rated at 155 hp.

While all versions of the Encore GX come as standard with a FWD layout, customers can get the latest Buick crossover with an all-paw system by paying an additional $2,000 regardless of trim. It’s worth mentioning all versions of the AWD-equipped Encore GX come with the beefier engine, which is hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The midrange Select trim begins at $26,695 before you add any options, while the range-topping Essence will set you back $29,495. All three flavors of the Encore GX can be configured with the Sport Touring package bringing a multitude of cosmetic tweaks in exchange for $650. Go for the base Preferred trim and you can add a Safety Package priced from $1,815 that adds blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist. It also comes along with goodies such as an electric liftgate, remote start, power driver’s seat, and heated front seats.

The more expensive Select and Essence can be specified with an Experience Buick package ($1,995) that adds niceties like a 360-degree camera, navigation, power moonroof, and a unique set of wheels. Reach deeper into your pocket and the Encore GX in one of these two trims can be had with an Advanced Technology Package ($2,445) bringing adaptive cruise control, head-up display, 360-degree camera, rear park assist, power liftgate, and navigation.

Available at Buick dealers early this year, the base Encore GX will be pricier than the Encore ($23,200) and it’ll also cost you more compared to segment rivals like Mazda’s CX-3 ($20,390) and CX-30 ($21,900). It’s pricier than the newcomer Kia Seltos ($21,990) as well as the Hyundai Kona ($20,300).