With just 30,782 deliveries through the first three quarters of last year in Europe’s D-segment, the Ford Mondeo is currently struggling to make a strong business case for the Blue Oval company. Just for a comparison, the class leaders Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Superb registered 90,621 and 51,734 sales for the same period, respectively, leaving the Mondeo fifth overall in the segment just a few hundred deliveries ahead of the Peugeot 508. This could change for the better, however, if a new report from British media about the future of the model is correct.

According to Autocar, which obtained a leaked parts tooling catalog, the Mondeo will receive a brand new generation in the second half of 2021. The document, which first appeared on Ford of Europe's official site and is created to help dealers prepare for upcoming models, lists a vehicle described as “2022 model year Mondeo CD542.” The model code used was originally assigned for the successor of the Fusion in North America before Ford decided to cancel its development.

While not a firm confirmation, the leaked document provides interesting information about the construction of the rear suspension of the new Mondeo. The guide mentions a model-specific tool for the removal of a rear leaf spring - a layout the company hasn’t used for its European models in ages. Autocar believes this chassis design could be very similar to the suspension of the Volvo XC90, which hints at a potential new hybrid or/and plug-in hybrid powertrain for the family vehicle. One possible offering is Ford’s new 2.5-liter hybridized mill, which was introduced with the new Escape/Kuga and will very soon be available for the S-Max and Galaxy duo in Europe.

Previous reports suggested the Mondeo could morph into a lifted wagon as a rival for the Subaru Outback. It is believed the model will be based on the C2 modular platform that underpins the new Euro-spec Focus and will be sold at both sides of the big pond.