We’ve seen more than a few cars blitzing the 2.7-mile stretch of former Space Shuttle runway for top-speed runs, but we’ve never seen anything remotely as fast as this Dodge Viper. In fact, nobody has seen a Viper like this, according to the folks at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. That’s no typo in the headline – this 2006 Viper maxes out at 252 mph and as far as anyone can tell, it’s the fastest speed ever recorded for Dodge’s gone-but-not-forgotten V10 supercar. And yes, it's street-legal.

Obviously, this isn’t a stock Viper. The exact nature of the modifications aren’t revealed, but this snake is said to produce 1,400 horsepower with the help of a couple very audible turbos. The car was there testing out prototype engine parts as well as tires, and with a parachute on the back, we suspect some high velocities were anticipated ahead of time. Whether or not the driver expected to go 252 mph, we don’t know. But it’s safe to say that parachute came in handy at the other end of the runway.

It didn’t take long for the Viper to reach that speed, either. The car launches a bit slow and goes easily through the first couple of gears, but after that it’s like whoa Nellie. The 100 mph - 200 mph sprint takes just 10 seconds, with acceleration finally easing around 240 mph. The pull continues beyond 250 mph, and though we briefly see 253 mph on the readout, the official trap speed is listed at 252.588 mph.

In a press release on the run, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds explains that it uses Garmin and Racelogic monitoring systems for interior time and speed checks. External timing and speed figures are handled by the International Mile Racing Association (IMRA), which is a sanctioning body recognized by many groups, including the folks at Guinness World Records. In other words, this run is the real deal.

If there are faster Vipers out there, time to step up. Otherwise, say hello to the fastest Dodge Viper … in the world.