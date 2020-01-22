Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Xtreme-Trail Rated Is A Mexican Off-Roader

It comes with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with 285 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission

With a modern design that stays true to the original by incorporating the traditional seven-bar grill, the iconic round headlights and square taillights. With a robust design, but at the same time light, which boasts an improved aerodynamics

The all-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon XTREME-TRAIL RATED 2020 in exclusive APICULA SOLAR color (Yellow) has the unmatched off-road capabilities with the 4x4 Command-Trac® and Rock-Trac® 4x4 systems, the latest generation of Dana axles, locking differentials Tru-Lock front and rear electronic and 33-inch off-road tires

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon XTREME-TRAIL RATED 2020 arrives as a limited edition of 100 units in our country based on a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

All this is done by the most extreme and capable SUV in its kind, ready to conquer any gap, however difficult it may seem.

XTREME-TRAIL RATED PACK

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon XTREME-TRAIL RATED 2020 is benefited by including in its XTREME-TRAIL RATED Package the robust steel fenders, of which, the front as well as carrying the fog lights and the exclusive drag hooks in red, it is able to accommodate a Winch, and in addition the corners can be removed to increase its off-road capabilities and provide an extreme angle of attack. It also includes the exclusive Jeep Trail-Rated Kit that features a drag sling, gloves, a “D” ring shackle and a Jeep bag to take it anywhere, elements that any Jeepero appreciates.

Exterior Design

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon XTREME-TRAIL RATED 2020 retains its sculptural design that is immediately recognizable thanks to Jeep's historical badges. The exterior design of the Wrangler is bold and robust. It exhibits a wide appearance and a low waistline, increasing the size of its windows to improve exterior visibility.

It maintains the legendary seven-bar grill with a more modern look. The outer grilles intersect with the headlights, thus paying tribute to the Jeep CJ. The front and fog lights in LED provide a clear white light and add to the distinctive image of the Wrangler. It has the well-known daytime running lights that form a halo around the outer perimeter of the headlamps, and front directional lights located on the front of the dashboards. In the back, we find the traditional square lights also in LED.

Interior Design

The interior of the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon XTREME-TRAIL RATED 2020 retains the exclusive style, versatility, comfort and intuitive handling. High quality and precision craft materials proliferate throughout the cabin.

The Jeep heritage-inspired center console features a clean and sculpted design that complements that of the dashboard. A hand-coated instrument panel exhibits soft-touch surfaces with marked seams. Functional elements such as air conditioning and volume controls, USB ports, and the Stop-Start (ESS) system button were designed for quick recognition and easy reach from the driver or passenger position. The air vents are delimited by a platinum chrome edge that gives it a premium and resistant appearance at the same time.

The functionality and versatility of Jeep is enhanced in the center console with silver metal accents. The center console houses the speed selector, transfer case and handbrake. The shift lever, the handles and the frame of the infotainment screen employ real screws, underlining the use of genuine construction methods.

The instrument panel features a 7-inch LED display (TFT). The 7-inch LED display allows the driver to configure the information displayed in more than 100 different ways, including music, tire pressure or a digital speed indicator. The buttons integrated in the steering wheel allow you to control the audio system, voice and speed functions without taking your hands off the wheel at any time.

It incorporates 8.4-inch touch screen to control the multi-user Uconnect infotainment system. Two USB ports in the front and another two within reach of the rear occupants are connected to the “multimedia” center. Several 12V auxiliary power outlets located throughout the interior of the Wrangler.

Motor

It is designed to provide a wide range of torque, with special emphasis on torque at low revolutions, crucial aspect in extreme off-road driving.

Known for its refinement, power, efficiency and versatility, there are more than 5 million 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engines on the road today. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2020 benefits from the proven torque at low revs of this engine, something very necessary in 4x4 routes or when the conditions of the terrain are very demanding.

8-speed automatic transmission

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2020 offers an eight-speed automatic transmission that allows engines to improve their off-road performance and deliver power smoothly and efficiently at highway speeds.

Trail Rated

The all-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2020 features the Rock-Track 4x4 system incorporating the latest generation of Dana 44 high-performance front and rear axles, and a reducer (4LO) with a final 4: 1 ratio. As standard, the ratio of the front and rear axles is 4.10. Also standard are Tru-Lok electronic lock differentials.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2020 offers improved articulation and total suspension travel over the previous generation with the help of an electronically disconnectable stabilizer bar. The Wrangler Rubicon has an impressive ascent ratio (crawl ratio) of 77: 2: 1. System that allows you to easily overcome any obstacle, however complicated it may seem.

The Rock-Trac system offers permanent torque management, allowing optimal grip in low traction conditions.

Each Wrangler vehicle receives a “Trail Rated” badge thanks to its legendary 4x4 performance that includes features such as:

· The 4x4 Rock-Trac system with a reducer with final ratio of 4: 1 and standard Tru-Lok electronic lock differentials on models Rubicon

· Crankcase guard and front and rear tow hooks.

· A new front fascia and optional front and rear off-road fenders made of high-strength steel.

· Industry leader: Angle of attack of 44 degrees, ventral of 27.8 degrees and exit of 37 degrees, and a ground clearance of 27.7 centimeters.

Aggressive 17-inch off-road wheels with 33-inch series tires.

· Up to 76.2 centimeters of wading height.

· Up to 1,587 kilograms of towing capacity.

Technology

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2020 offers the fourth generation of Uconnect systems with 8.4-inch touch screen. This system has communication, entertainment and navigation functions that meet the wishes of any driver or passenger, including a color LED instrument panel. The Uconnect system incorporates the new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions.

Security

The safety and protection of the occupants have been essential aspects when developing the new Jeep Wrangler, which is reflected in the more than 75 active and passive safety components available. These include: blind spot monitoring, rear-view crossover control, ParkView rear camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic rollover mitigation and four airbags. Serie.

