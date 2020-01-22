Rumors of a Chevy Corvette SUV have been around about as long as the rumors of a mid-engine Corvette. It pops up every few years as a way for GM to cash-in on the Corvette name by expanding it into a full-fledged brand. Other automakers have made similar jumps, and there's the possibility of massive profits, too. With the new mid-engined Corvette here, TheSketchMonkey thought it'd be best to see how it'd look if it were an SUV if Chevy were ever to take that road.

One hurdle with a Corvette SUV is moving the engine from the middle to the front, though this is just a design sketch. Let's leave the mechanical worries for the engineers. The Corvette SUV gets a higher ride height, beefier tires, a lowered front fascia, better-defined wheel arches, and more. TheSketchMonkey extends the roof and creates a sleek, coupe-like hatch. The intake behind the door disappears to accommodate the rear doors.

The Corvette design cues are hard to miss, though the SUV looks little like the sports car it's based on. It feels like the Blazer, which took the design of the Camaro and applied it to its styling. That's not a bad thing. You can bet GM is closely watching how well the Ford Mustang Mach-E sells now that Ford has ventured into expanding the Mustang brand to include a four-door electric SUV.

Nothing is sacred in the modern automotive industry as automakers venture into a new, uncertain decade of change. Electric, autonomous, and connected vehicles are chewing through R&D dollars as crossovers, SUVs, and trucks gain in popularity at the expense of sedans and other small cars. Ford introduced a four-door electric Mustang SUV, and the world didn't end. Porsche, Bentley, and even Aston Martin all offer high-performance SUVs, and are printing profits. Why can't Chevy get in on the game with a Corvette SUV?