Production for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette hasn’t started yet, but that hasn’t stopped many from placing their orders. The new C8 Corvette is scheduled to begin rolling off the assembly line next month after suffering delays. While you may not be able to get a 2020 Corvette – it’s sold out – it is interesting to see which options customers are choosing. A new YouTube video from Rick Corvette Conti dives into some customer orders to see which options they’re picking – and there are a few noticeable trends.

The video goes over seven orders, out of the 200 or so placed by Conti – he’s a Corvette sales rep. It’s a small sampling, though there are a few consistent options that reappear, like the battery protection package and the Z51 package with MagneRide, which makes sense. For $5,000, customers get a revised suspension, performance exhaust, better engine cooling, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and more power. MagneRide is a $1,895 upcharge.

Many of the orders presented had Corvettes with the 3LT package, the range-topping trim. While the Corvette’s starting price is a smidge under $60,000, the 3LT starts at nearly $72,00. However, it adds several nice touches like additional carbon fiber bits, GT2 seats, microfiber inserts throughout the interior, and more. Prices for the ordered models ranged from $69,200-$97,700. Both the colored seat belts and high wing were popular with customers.

A bare-bones Corvette uses a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 making 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s a significant amount of performance for the price. However, many are opting for the Z51 pack that bumps those numbers to 495 (369) and 470 (637), respectively.

Buying a 2020 Corvette won’t be easy, but we know hotter models are coming, like the Z06. It’s always interesting to see what people actually buy as opposed to what the automaker is offering to customers. Production should begin soon, though, with customer deliveries happening after.