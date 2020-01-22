If you're a fan of understated style, then the Ford Mustang Bullitt is probably the best looking model in the pony car's range. It packs plenty of power, too. To find out exactly how much horsepower is at the wheels, watch this video.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Bullitt Dyno Video

6 Photos

The Bullitt's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 has a factory rating of 480 horsepower (358 kW) and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque. This is 20 hp (15 kW) more than the standard Mustang GT thanks to a larger throttle body, GT350 intake manifold, and revised powertrain control module. This allows the coupe to reach 163 miles per hour (262 kilometers per hour), which is 8 mph (13 kph) faster than the GT. The only gearbox choice is a six-speed manual.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Bullitt in this video is still completely stock, and a glimpse into the cockpit shows 3,921 miles on the odometer. The Mustang gets onto the dyno, and after a little warm-up, it's time to do a pull.

The dyno shows the Bullitt producing 426 hp (318 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) at 4,900 revs. This works out to an 11-percent drop in horsepower at the wheels and 7-percent loss of torque. Those are fantastic results since the generally accepted driveline loss is 15 percent.

According to the dyno results, the Bullit makes increasing amounts of horsepower up to redline. The torque curve jumps to just over 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) from just over 2,000 rpm.

The Mustang Bullitt is only available for the 2019 and 2020 model years. Ford increased the model's price by $1,215 to $48,905 after the destination fee for 2020.