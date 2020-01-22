Exactly a year ago, our spies caught a heavily camouflaged prototype of the upcoming Fiat Mobi small pickup for the first time. Two months later, the same test car was spotted undergoing cold winter tests. Fast forward to present day and we have new shots of the Mobi and guess what - nothing has really changed.

In fact, if you take a closer look at the body cladding at the back of this vehicle, you’ll probably notice it now has a less boxy shape than before. Needless to say, that’s not the actual shape of the little truck but at least we can say something has changed for the last 12 months.

Gallery: Fiat Mobi pickup new spy photos

13 Photos

It’s weird to see the prototype is still wearing heavy concealment given the recent reports that the tiny truck will make its debut in the first quarter of this year. Presumably, Fiat has decided not to bother uncovering the trial car and just keep testing the model with what’s available at the moment.

The Mobi will ride on an updated version of the platform that underpins the Fiorino cargo van. Power should come from two gasoline units - a base 1.4-liter naturally aspirated engine with 88 horsepower (66 kilowatts) and a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder with a peak output of 109 hp (81 kW). Both mills will come as standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful of the duo will be offered optionally with a six-speed automatic.

Don’t expect to see the Mobi in the United States - the truck is being developed especially for the South American markets, particularly Brazil. Chances of seeing it outside the continent are extremely slim.

Photos: Automedia