Alfa Romeo will unveil a new model on June 24, according to Italy's Motori Online. The vehicle's identity remains a mystery at this point.

Motori Online speculates the model is either a B-segment crossover (speculatively rendered above) riding on a PSA-sourced platform or a sporty grand tourer. Judging by Alfa's product plan (below), the crossover seems far more likely to be the new entry in the lineup. The roadmap indicates a vehicle fitting this description is on the way for 2022. There's no mention at all of a new performance-oriented product joining the range.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo updated product roadmap

The new crossover would sit below the Stelvio and forthcoming Tonale. If the report is correct that it uses a PSA platform, then it might share underpinnings with the new Peugeot 2008. The French vehicle is available with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder with 100 horsepower (75 kilowatts), 130 hp (97 kW), and 155 hp (116 kW) outputs. There's also a 1.5-liter diesel making 100 hp or 130 hp. In addition, there's a fully electric version producing 136 hp (101 kW) and a 193-mile (312-kilometer) range.

As further evidence that Alfa is unlikely to introduce a sporty model, the company recently dropped plans to introduce new iterations of the 8C and GTV. The automaker said the decision came from a desire to "focus on current market strengths with reduced global reach and overlap with other [FCA] Group brands."

It's not clear whether Alfa Romeo would sell this crossover in the United States. The brand needs as much help in America as possible, though. In 2019, the marque delivered just 18,292 vehicles in the country, and even that meager figure was down 23 percent from 2018.