Genesis’ first sport utility vehicle debuted earlier this month to become South Korea’s most luxurious high-riding machine ever built. Designed as a direct competitor against the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and the likes, the GV80 will go on sale in its home market later this month, initially offering a single diesel engine. It turns out it won’t take long until we get to see the U.S.-spec model.

Our friends from TheKoreanCarBlog report the GV80 will make its American debut during this year’s Super Bowl game, scheduled to take place on February 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The good thing is this is not just a report based on insider’s information but an announcement we can describe as official.

“We have secured more than 350 Genesis dealerships in the US market last year,” Yong-Woo Lee, vice president of the Genesis brand, told media representatives during the GV80 launch in South Korea. “We plan to introduce the GV80 for next month’s Super Bowl. A full-scale new car launch will take place around summer. ”

Obviously, this also confirms the market launch of the posh SUV will begin from the summer of this year. While we don’t know the exact launch date at this point, it’s easy to predict that Genesis would try to release the model as soon as possible.

There’s no word on the engine specifications for the U.S. market yet but we expect the GV80 to get a pair of gasoline mills. The range will likely include a base 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder developing 304 hp (227 kW). Above that, a 3.5-liter six-cylinder packing 380 hp (283 kW) should deliver a claimed 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in just 5.7 seconds.

We’ll definitely get all the details surrounding Genesis’ first SUV very soon so stay tuned.