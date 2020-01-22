2020 is the year when Maserati will finally introduce its much-awaited sports car. That won’t happen until May, but in the meantime, the company with the trident logo has some news to share regarding its U.S. lineup. For the 2020 model year, there’s a limited-run Edizione Ribelle (Rebel Edition) joined by a new GT Sport Package.

Starting off with the special edition, it’s limited to 225 cars – 100 Ghibli S Q4, 100 Levante S, and 25 Quattroporte S Q4 in the GranSport flavor. What’s so special about them? Well, all three wear an elegant Nero Ribelle Mica paint coat and come bundled with the Nerissimo Package adding black chrome accents throughout the exterior. Even the exhaust tips and 20-inch wheels are black, along with tinted rear windows and black vertical grille bars to complete the dark theme. Red brake calipers create a contrasting effect.

The black and red theme continues on the inside where the two-tone seats are wrapped in leather, while the center console has been bathed in carbon fiber. Maserati also covered the headliner in Alcantara and stitched its logo onto the headrests for a greater visual impact. As standard, the Edizione Ribelle comes nicely equipped with a heated steering wheel as well as heated front and rear seats, with the driver and front passenger also benefitting from ventilated seats. Rounding off the updates is a badge mounted on the center console denoting the model’s exclusivity.

New for the 2020 model year is an extended array of standard goodies for the GranSport trim as customers will also get soft-close doors, a heated steering wheel, plus several safety systems: active blind spot assist, forward collision warning plus, and a surround view camera.

In regards to the other announcement made by Maserati, the GT Sport Package can be had for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans along with the Levante SUV. These models get the GranSport fascia design and sit on bespoke alloy wheels with blue, black or red brake calipers. Go for one of the sedans and the Italian brand will also throw in a glossy piano black wood trim.

The Edizione Ribelle series and the models equipped with the GT Sport Package will be at U.S. dealers from March.