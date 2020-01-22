It’s safe to say the facelift Hyundai’s current Elantra received back in 2018 hasn’t exactly been universally praised, so many are eager to see the next-generation model. It was spotted in July last year wearing a ton of camouflage, and now the folks over at AtchaCars on YouTube are trying to imagine what the compact sedan was hiding underneath the disguise.

We have high hopes the revamped model will be a looker taking into consideration Hyundai’s latest design language has worked wonders for the 2020 Sonata – arguably one of the most stylish sedans on sale. We’re not expecting the Elantra (Avante in South Korea) to look like a mini-Sonata as we’re sure the design team has been working hard to create a distinct visual identity for the model’s seventh generation.

Gallery: Next-gen Hyundai Elantra rendering

7 Photos

As pointed out in the video, the overhauled sedan will be going through quite a few changes for its next iteration. The corporate “Cascading” grille will meet the reshaped headlights at its upper corners, while the roofline is likely to be slightly lowered to lend the Elantra a sleeker profile. The camouflaged prototype appeared to be a tad wider than the current model, which should translate into a roomier cabin.

A rendering of the rear end is not available, but it is believed the new Elantra will have full-width LED taillights in the same vein as those of the latest Kia Optima / K5. We’ll have to patiently wait for new spy shots of prototypes carrying less camo to get an idea of how the sedan’s derrière will change for the next generation.

There will be some novelties underneath the hood where a newly developed turbocharged 1.2-liter gasoline engine was seen on an Avante prototype at home in South Korea a while ago. It will reportedly be offered alongside Hyundai’s new 1.6-liter unit equipped with continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) promising to boost performance by four percent and efficiency by five percent while reducing emissions by 12 percent. A thrifty hybrid version will also be available, along with a sporty N-Line model – as per a report from The Korean Car Blog.

The U.S.-spec Elantra could arrive for the 2022 model year, which would mean a market launch sometime next year. That being said, Hyundai is expected to introduce the KDM-spec Avante before the end of 2020.