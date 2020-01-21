Hide press release Show press release

Stuttgart/Las Vegas. With over 14 million units delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the bestselling model

series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. Many regard it as the "heart of the brand." In 2016 the E-Class took

a major step into the future: the tenth generation sets styling highlights with its pure yet emotional design and

exclusive, high-quality interior. It also impressed with its wealth of innovations, including the driver assistance

systems. This emotional and smart combination has proven extremely successful: to date more than one million

customers around the world have decided in favor of the current-generation E-Class Sedan or

E-Class Wagon. The E-Class intelligence is becoming even more exciting and dynamic: in summer 2020 the

sedan and wagon will be in the showrooms of our European sales partners as the first representatives of the

extensively facelifted model series. The long wheelbase sedan (China), coupe and cabriolet will soon follow.

Key facts:

 Next level of Intelligent Drive

o Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment: with the help of information

from LiveTraffic, the E-Class can recognize and respond to traffic jams and slow-moving traffic even

before the driver becomes aware of them. When a traffic jam is detected (and if the driver does not

choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces the speed to around 62 mph as a precaution.

o Active Traffic Jam Assist: in the event of a highway traffic jam where there are lane markings, this can

substantially assist the driver with lane-keeping and maintaining a safe distance at speeds up to

around 37 mph.

o Active Steering Assist: can assist the driver in forming an emergency lane on multi-lane roads.

o Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function: if there is a danger of a collision with oncoming traffic

when making a turn across a highway, the E-Class can brake at the speeds typical of such maneuvers.

o Active Blind Spot Assist with exit warning: this function can lower the risk of a collision with other road

users, for example passing cyclists. Active Blind Spot Assist also monitors the blind spot when at a

standstill, and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the

door.

o Parking Package with 360° camera: Side View gives the Parking package a new function that keeps an

eye on the entire side of the vehicle. The extended side view makes it easier to maneuver alongside

nearby, parallel obstacles such as curbs and garage walls.

 Enhanced interior comfort comfort

o New steering wheel generation with touch control buttons (control by swiping a touchscreen surface)

o Large display screens as standard (2 x 10.25 inches)

o Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with "Hey Mercedes" voice control and augmented reality

(additional information such as house numbers is shown virtually in the video image of the

surroundings on the media display, and traffic lights are also shown)

o Interior Assist (allows intuitive, natural operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by

movement recognition)

o ENERGIZING Comfort Control with ENERGIZING COACH (individual fitness recommendations based on

an intelligent algorithm, integration via wearables)

o ENERGIZING seat kinetics and Power Nap (in conjunction with 48-volt system or plug-in hybrids)

o New Air Quality Indicator function (for megacities)

o Via Mercedes me: Mercedes-Benz Urban Guard (all-around surveillance of the parked vehicle with the

following functions):

 Collision damage warning

 Tow-away protection warning

 Anti-theft warning

 Tracking function in case of theft

 Owner's ability to deactivate the vehicle key by smartphone as a preventive measure if the

key is lost or stolen

 Efficient Technology Initiative: electrification of the powertrain

o Seven plug-in hybrids, among them 4MATIC variants and wagons

o New in-line engines:

 M 254: two-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with ISG (Integrated Starter-Generator) and 48-

volt onboard network, rated output: 268 hp; up to additional 20 hp with EQ Boost/ISG,

aluminum crankcase, NANOSLIDE®

-coated cylinder liners, CAMTRONIC control of the intake

valves

 M 256: Beltless 6-cylinder gasoline engine with ISG and 48 volt onboard network, rated

output 362 hp; up to additional 20 hp with EQ Boost/ISG, aluminum crankcase, Nanoslide®

-

coated cylinder liners, CAMTRONIC intake valve control

