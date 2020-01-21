Roush Performance, the aftermarket tuning company famous for its Mustangs and other fast Fords, has a new, high-powered truck – the 2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition. Roush partnered with 5.11 Tactical, a company that makes gear and apparel for first responders and enthusiasts, to collaborate on the limited-edition truck. Roush plans to build 150 Ford F-150 pickups for 2020.

While the Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition’s draw is all the extra goodies, you can’t overlook the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood. Without forced induction, the mill makes 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) from the factory; however, the Roush TVS R2650 supercharger bumps that to 650 hp (485 kW) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque – 200 (149) more than before. The power increase comes with Roush’s active exhaust system with four settings: Touring, Off-Road, Sport, or Custom.

It wouldn’t be called the Tactical Edition without some tactical goodies, and 5.11 Tactical doesn’t disappoint. The truck comes with a 5.11 Tactical gear kit that includes a multi-tool, duffel bag with Roush and 5.11 Tactical branding, range hat, USA flag patch, and more.

The truck also features Roush’s off-road suspension system that features black, 22-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch tires. Roush adds its own grille and unique lighting signature. Fender flares with integrity accent light give it a wider stance. Inside, there’s a custom gauge cluster, the U.S. flag on the headrests, and a serialized badge for the limited-edition truck.

Roush builds the 5.11 Tactical Edition truck from Ford’s Lariat configuration in either black or gray. That means you supply the truck, and for another $31,000 – to start – you can get yourself a 2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition pickup. There are options available, too, such as chase rack with dual light bars, to add to the cost.