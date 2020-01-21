The Honda E electric car goes on sale in Europe this summer, and despite a previous statement, it's possible that a Type R variant (rendered above) might join the lineup in the future.

"Well, this new platform, the motor and tyres can all take more," Honda Assistant Large Project Leader Takahiro Shinya told Top Gear. "What I can say is we love Type R, it’s such a strong halo brand for us. As engineers, we want to make Type R of every model, but it’s whether the customer wants it that matters."

Gallery: 2020 Honda E Prototype: First Drive

38 Photos

The new quote contradicts an earlier statement from Honda E project leader Kohei Hitomi. "For some segments, it might be the right choice and Type R is a way to express Honda’s capability as a sporty brand. But for Honda E, we want to provide a new dimension of values for our customers,” he said last year.

Takahiro Shinya also tempered expectation for the hotter model by telling Top Gear: "You’ll probably see something more in a couple of years, not a Type R, but something."

The Honda E arrives with a rear-mounted electric motor and is available in two power outputs: 136 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 154 hp (113 kW). Both versions produce 232 pound-feet (315 Newton-meters). The vehicle packs a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery that provides a range of 137 miles (220 kilometers).

Inside, the Honda E features five screens that stretch across the dashboard. The outer display on each side shows the feed from the side-mounted cameras. A monitor in front of the driver is for the instruments, and it measures 8.8 inches diagonally. Then, there are two 12.3-inch screens in the center, and occupants can touch a tile on the display and slide it around to create the ideal layout for the people inside.

Prices for the Honda E begin at €33,470 ($37,120 at current exchange rates) in Germany before incentives. The 154-hp Advance trim is €36,470 ($40,446) and also comes with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and parking assist. Honda has no plans to offer the E in the United States.