New spy photos of the boxy Ford Bronco test mule give us our best look yet at the new SUV. Set to debut sometime this spring, the Bronco is Ford's step back into the off-road segment, making big promises that the new Bronco won't disappoint fans. The latest spy photos give us a peek underneath, which shows the off-road-ready suspension bits. We also get a look inside and can see evidence of a removable roof, which appears to be missing.

The photos are grainy – thanks window tint – but they appear to show this Bronco cruising around without its production roof installed. The Bronco's roll bars are visible in the photo, but there's a support structure crisscrossing above that, which appears to be supporting the artificially high roof. Other interior photos show an integrated, in-dash infotainment screen, and a flat, upright dashboard design.

Ford's been adamant about the Bronco's off-road capability, and its ability to keep up with the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner. The robust suspension underneath the Bronco isn't a surprise, especially if it has the Wrangler as a competitor. The short overhangs should please off-road enthusiasts along with the Bridgestone Dueller A/T tires spotted on the mule. We can also see the side mirrors don't connect to the doors – instead, they attach to the A-pillar, which hints that the doors are removable, too.

This is like the other Bronco test mule spotted last week, which was our first look at the production body – or as much of it as Ford is willing to reveal. The high roof and robust cladding at the front and back still hide much of the SUV's styling, but the overall design is satisfyingly Bronco-like. There will be a two-door variant as well.

Ford says the Bronco will debut sometime this spring, which means we could see it as soon as this April at the New York Auto Show or as late as the Detroit Auto Show in June.