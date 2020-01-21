Hide press release Show press release

Make Time For Amazing With Lexus, At The Montréal International Auto Show

Lexus kicks off 30th anniversary year with the National debut of the Lexus LC Convertible Concept and Lexus GX Overland Concept









MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JANUARY16, 2020 –Visit the Lexus exhibit at the Montréal International Auto Show to witness the National debuts of two amazing new Concept vehicles – the Lexus LC Convertible Concept and Lexus GX Overland Concept. As Lexus prepares to celebrate its 30thanniversary in Canada, these two stunning concept vehicles capture the company’s passion for adventure.

“These concept vehicles embody our passion for design and the thrill of the drive,”said Robert Tsang, Director of Lexus in Canada. “While they appear to be polar opposites, both concepts are connected by a common philosophy and commitment to deliver an exhilaratingdriving experience, no matter where the road takes our Guests.”

The Lexus LC Convertible Concept – Canadian Premiere

The Lexus LC Convertible Concept is all about desire: The desire of seeing a vehicle so beautiful as it sits curbside that we can’t wait to drive it. The desire of experiencing a vehicle that connects us to the road in a way so exhilarating that we want to engage with it. This open-air roadster is an artful reflection of the head-turning Lexus LC series coupe. From bumper to bumper and road to roof, every line of this concept was designed to evoke an emotional response.

The beauty continues in the cabin, which exhibits the renowned Lexus craftsmanship in everything from the tailored seats to the feel of every stitch and button. Everything about the LC Convertible Concept is crafted to make even the most common trip feel like an occasion – by engaging the senses in a unique and exciting way, each time a driver gets behind the wheel.

This is more than a concept – it’s also a prototype: At the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, Lexus announced the production model LC 500 Convertible will go on sale later this year.

The Lexus GX Overland Concept – Canadian Premiere

The 2020 GX460 is our interpretation of “Beauty meets Beast”. And the Lexus GX Overland Concept pushes the limits of the idea and the emergence of luxurious camping.

What better way to explore the great Canadian outdoors than in a new 2020 GX – with its 4.6L V8, new standard off-road features and the only model in its class with true body-on-frame construction. This gives GX unparalleled strength while still providing the driver and guests with the un-paralleled Lexus luxury experience.

Starting with a production-model 2020 GX 460 Executive Package, the GX Overland concept adds a quick deploying rooftop tent with bed, a large awning,and a shower cube to facilitate remote exploration in comfort. It is also equipped with unique tires, wheels and suspension with more travel and external reservoirs. A unique front winch bumper as well as full underbody and side body armour was also added to help to keep this eye-catching GX moving in pristine condition.

Other highlights

In addition to these two featured vehicles, the Lexus exhibit will showcase the company’s full range of luxury sedans, coupes and SUVs, plus opportunities to explore innovative Lexus technologies including the advanced safety technologies in Lexus Safety System + 2.0, the world’s most popular and proven self-charging hybrid electric powertrains, and the powerful yet intuitive connected vehicle technologies and services of Lexus Enform.

The Montréal International Auto Show runs January 17-26, 2020 at the Palais des congrès.

About Lexus Canada

Lexus Canada is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Lexus luxury cars and sport utility vehicles through a sales and service network of 39 dealers across Canada. Guests have access to a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles with a total of 12 Lexus nameplates available in Canada, including the largest luxury hybrid lineup of 6 hybrid models. Inspired by bold design, intuitive technology, and peak performance, Lexus is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services and creating amazing experiences for their guests. The Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h are built at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada’s (TMMC) award-winning Cambridge South plant. For more information about Lexus and Lexus products, please visit: www.lexus.ca.

###