After leaking out just a couple weeks ago, it's now possible to build the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon on the automaker's configurator. The model takes the position at the top of the vehicle's range with a base price of $42,875 (after the $1,495 destination charge) for the two-door model or $47,875 for the four-door Wrangler Unlimitednlimited, including a $2,000 fee for the mandatory eight-speed automatic transmission. For comparison, the regular Rubicon goes for $40,120 as a two-door or $43,620 with four doors.

The Recon comes exclusively with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. For a more rugged appearance, it rides on 33-inch mud-terrain tires over 17-inch wheels with a two-tone finish. There are steel bumpers at both ends and rock rails on the sides. Extra style comes from a black grille and matching decal on the hood. LED headlights come standard.

Inside, the Wrangler Recon comes standard with cloth seats and PUR soft-touch material on the bolsters. Red stitching and matching seatbelts are also part of the package.

Jeep offers the Wrangler Recon with the whole range of options from the rest of the lineup, including a vast palette of colors and a variety of roof options. Inside, buyers can opt for leather-upholstered seats instead of cloth, and a 8.4-inch infotainment display can replace the standard 7-inch unit.

The Wrangler and the rest of the Jeep lineup are no stranger to special editions. For example, the company recently unveiled the North Edition to package together heating for the front seats, steering wheel, and mirrors, in addition to all-weather floor mats and remote engine starting.