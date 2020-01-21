Deliveries of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette aren't even underway yet, but the brand's engineers are already hard at work developing a higher performance variant of the new model, which likely wears the Z06 moniker. This brief video catches one of the camouflaged models during testing and offers a chance to hear its V8.

There are currently competing rumors about what makes the new Z06 special. It may pack the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crank from the C8.R race car. The series' rules for competition limit the output to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque. However, the road-going version could make more power.

The other leading rumor is that the Z06 might use a version of the Cadillac Blackwing twin-turbo V8. Rather than the CT6-V's 550 hp (410 kW), the Corvette would allegedly make 800 hp (597 kW) and around 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) torque.

Judging by the sound of the car in this video, it sounds a lot more like a V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft than a twin-turbo powerplant. Particularly at the end of the clip, the engine seems eager to rev, which is a common trait of powerplants using a flat-plane crank.

The Z06 would also allegedly wear a large rear wing. The company would position it as a track-focused version of the C8. Other tweaks would include bigger brakes and suspension revisions.

Giving the Z06 a version of the C8.R's V8 would leave room in the lineup for Chevy to create the ZR1 with a focus on straight-line speed. The meaner model might pack the twin-turbo engine.

There are rumors of a range-topping C8 called the Zora that could produce around 1,000 hp (746 kW). The power might come from a hybrid powertrain with an electric motor driving the front wheels.