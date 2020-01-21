It's a two-seat supercar for the roads less traveled.
We hesitate to call the Laffite G-Tec X-Road a completely unique vehicle in the world of motoring. SUVs have blurred the automotive lines for decades now, and with vehicles like the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S combining insane horsepower with off-road capability, there are certainly options for people who enjoy equal amounts of tire smoke and dust.
This isn’t an SUV, though. The Laffite G-Tec X-Road is a car, and a small one at that. Inside you won’t find a third row of seats, or even a second row. You also won’t find an all-wheel-drive layout, a massive touchscreen infotainment system, or a bevy of cup holders. As such, you also won’t find much weight – at 2,866 pounds it weighs barely half as much as many SUVs, but again, this isn’t an SUV. It’s a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive supercar that happens to prefer trails to tarmac, and with no less than 17 inches of suspension travel, it seems well-suited for rally-style airborne antics. We like airborne antics.
One can’t have a supercar without some measure of power, and on that front, the X-Road offers a GM-sourced LS3 V8 installed in its chromium-molybdenum steel chassis. Power ranges from 470 to 720 horsepower (350 to 537 kilowatts) depending on your level of insanity, and it’s sent rearward through a sequential paddle-shift gearbox of either five or six ratios. Top speed is limited to 143 mph, and if that sounds slow, keep in mind this car isn’t running razor-thin track tires for carving corners. It would much rather jump the corners and play in the sandbox across the street.
If this bonkers car looks familiar, it should. Way back in 2015 we reported on UAE-based Zarooq Motors building something called the Sand Racer. Laffite co-founder Bruno Laffite was part of that project, and with some help from G-Tec on the chassis, the car now lives on as the X-Road with customer deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2020.
Speaking of which, Laffite Supercars says orders for the X-Road are now being taken. Only 30 are planned for production so it will be a very exclusive offering, and that’s reflected in the starting price of $465,000. Should you prefer an all-electric model, that’s in the works as well but the starting price jumps to $545,000.
Laffite / G-Tec X-Road: All-Terrain Supercar Now Available for Ordering
A new segment in the car industry
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The First All-Terrain street-legal Supercar that delivers immense power, exceptional performance and a luxurious appeal, all in one package is now available for ordering.
With up to 700 horsepower, and weighing just 2,866 pounds/1,300 kilograms, drivers get the power-to-weight ratio of a supercar (4.09 Lbs/hp) and the best-ever performances for an All-Terrain ready to hit the road.
The 17-inch suspension travel will allow drivers to jump and fly like a Dakar rally prototype in the desert or navigate the freeway and local streets in comfort.
Based in Los Angeles, Miami and Valencia (Spain), Laffite Supercars is a company owned by Bruno and Laetitia Laffite, specializing in automotive design and in the creation of concept car / road-ready limited series.
G-TEC, directed by renowned racing engineer Philippe Gautheron, has created and engineered the rolling chassis.
Team Virage Group specialized in high-level motorsport has tested and fine tuned it for several years. They are also in charge of The Laffite Supercars Performance center in Spain.
The final car assembly is in Los Angeles and the car is registered for the road in California, ideally located for international distribution.
Worldwide Laffite's customers can begin ordering today for a limited edition of only 30 X-Road.
Deliveries will start at the end of 2020. Retail starting prices will be $465,000, with numerous options available such as a full Electric version starting at $545,000. Interested future buyers have to apply through:
https://www.laffitesupercars.com
Full X-Road Car Specs, photos and video available on the website https://www.laffitesupercars.com
Laffite Supercars also works on confidential projects, for prestigious customers wishing to acquire a unique and exceptional road-ready Supercar.
About the Laffite's: Bruno Laffite is the nephew of legendary 6 times winner Formula One racing driver, Jacques Laffite, and competed for more than 15 years in numerous racing events in the '90s.
Laetitia Laffite has driven and tested many sports cars, has worked 15 years in the art industry, also as an exclusive art dealer in the prestigious Monaco Yacht Club.
The Laffite's are finalizing a second new Supercar concept that should be revealed early February 2020.
