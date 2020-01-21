We hesitate to call the Laffite G-Tec X-Road a completely unique vehicle in the world of motoring. SUVs have blurred the automotive lines for decades now, and with vehicles like the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S combining insane horsepower with off-road capability, there are certainly options for people who enjoy equal amounts of tire smoke and dust.

This isn’t an SUV, though. The Laffite G-Tec X-Road is a car, and a small one at that. Inside you won’t find a third row of seats, or even a second row. You also won’t find an all-wheel-drive layout, a massive touchscreen infotainment system, or a bevy of cup holders. As such, you also won’t find much weight – at 2,866 pounds it weighs barely half as much as many SUVs, but again, this isn’t an SUV. It’s a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive supercar that happens to prefer trails to tarmac, and with no less than 17 inches of suspension travel, it seems well-suited for rally-style airborne antics. We like airborne antics.

Gallery: Laffite G-Tec X-Road

9 Photos

Photo Credit: Laffite Supercars / ©Olivier Pojzman

One can’t have a supercar without some measure of power, and on that front, the X-Road offers a GM-sourced LS3 V8 installed in its chromium-molybdenum steel chassis. Power ranges from 470 to 720 horsepower (350 to 537 kilowatts) depending on your level of insanity, and it’s sent rearward through a sequential paddle-shift gearbox of either five or six ratios. Top speed is limited to 143 mph, and if that sounds slow, keep in mind this car isn’t running razor-thin track tires for carving corners. It would much rather jump the corners and play in the sandbox across the street.

If this bonkers car looks familiar, it should. Way back in 2015 we reported on UAE-based Zarooq Motors building something called the Sand Racer. Laffite co-founder Bruno Laffite was part of that project, and with some help from G-Tec on the chassis, the car now lives on as the X-Road with customer deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2020.

Speaking of which, Laffite Supercars says orders for the X-Road are now being taken. Only 30 are planned for production so it will be a very exclusive offering, and that’s reflected in the starting price of $465,000. Should you prefer an all-electric model, that’s in the works as well but the starting price jumps to $545,000.