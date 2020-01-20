Adam LZ wants to take his Toyota Supra into the nine-second range in the quarter-mile, but his car isn't cooperating. A new video chronicles a recent attempt, and there are a lot of setbacks along the way.

First, it turns out that there's a problem with the setup for the Supra's nitrous-oxide system. It's not actually injecting any of the substance when the vehicle launches. Adam needs several runs before he realizes this.

Then, the first real problem happens. With the NOS properly working, the Supra immediately breaks its rear axle shafts when launching off the line. Adam is very lucky, and Driveshaft Shop's new strengthened components are available at the track. While the stock components are hollow, these are solid, which should make them able to withstand the drivetrain's punishment.

"Should" is the keyword in the previous sentence, though. With the new axle shafts in place, it's time to run the Supra again. The car breaks off the line, though. From there, Adam just takes the car home.

A followup video offers a deeper look at the problem. The culprit seems to be the differential. It still works but barely. The stronger axle shafts can apparently withstand the powertrain's punishment, and the diff is now the drivetrain's weak point.

The Supra uses BMW B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. Analysis indicates the powerplant's closed block design and strong internals should allow it to withstand 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). Judging by Adam LZ's video, the drivetrain components behind the engine are the problem when boosting the output of Toyota's new sports coupe.