The next-generation VW Golf GTI hasn’t arrived yet, though we may now know more than Volkswagen would like. An image posted on Instagram appears to show the power outputs for a range of Golf models, including the GTI, GTI TCR, and Golf R. The GTE and GTD are also listed. The post doesn’t indicate where the image came from, but there is a Volkswagen TV logo In the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

If correct, then the Golf GTI will arrive with 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts). That’s lower than the rumored 255 hp (190 kW) from an updated version of VW’s EA888 turbocharged 2.0-liter. However, it is more than the current model’s 228 hp (170 kW). The image shows the Golf GTE making the same 242 hp (180 kW), which debuted with the eight-generation reveal last year, adding some credibility to the other output numbers.

Next up the VW Golf performance ladder is the GTI TCR. Rumors circulating as recently as this month suggested the model would produce 286 hp (213 kW). The image shows it making 296 hp (221 kW). While it’s not an exact match, the difference is minor.

It’d appear the next-gen Golf R will receive a power increase when it arrives. The image shows the model making 329 hp (245 kW), which is up from the last model’s 292 hp (217 kW). Early Golf R rumors said it would make over 300 hp (224 kW). There are also rumors of an even hotter R model that could make around 395 hp (294 kW).

We won’t know until March if some of these numbers are correct. That’s when VW plans to unveil the next-generation Golf GTI at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. VW will also reveal the Golf GTD, which the image shows could make 197 hp (146 kW). The Golf R is rumored for a July reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The TCR could join the R in England for the event.