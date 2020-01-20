We’re getting close to the big game. Super Bowl LIV will rock the world on February 2, and that means the preview of Super Bowl commercials is well underway. Volvo will be part of the action – but not in a way you might expect. There is no clever Super Bowl commercial, and in fact, you won't see any Volvo commercial during the game or leading up to it, at least pertaining to this endeavor. That's interesting, because the automaker could give away $1 million worth of brand new cars in the name of safety. Or rather, if a safety happens during the game.

For those not familiar with American football’s smaller details, a safety occurs when one of a number of things happen to the team on offense in their own end-zone, such as getting tackled. When that happens, it’s called a safety and the opposing team gets two points and possession of the ball. It doesn’t happen very often – only 9 safeties have occurred in Super Bowl’s 53-game history thus far – but this year Volvo is ready to give away a bunch of cars should a safety go down.

The promo is called Volvo Safety Sunday, and folks who want a chance to win a car can head to VolvoSafetySunday.com. In short, you’ll design your choice Volvo to enter the contest and yes, that can be any new Volvo currently available in the U.S. market. If a safety occurs, Volvo will choose entrants at random and give away new cars until the value reaches $1 million.

The football tie-in here is obviously Volvo’s reputation for safety in its vehicles. It’s certainly a different kind of Super Bowl campaign, and while we don’t know the specific odds of winning, it all starts with a technicality of the game that itself is unlikely to occur.

Super Bowl LIV will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. It takes place on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.