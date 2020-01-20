If a safety is scored, Volvo will give away cars to folks who sign up for its promo ahead of time.
We’re getting close to the big game. Super Bowl LIV will rock the world on February 2, and that means the preview of Super Bowl commercials is well underway. Volvo will be part of the action – but not in a way you might expect. There is no clever Super Bowl commercial, and in fact, you won't see any Volvo commercial during the game or leading up to it, at least pertaining to this endeavor. That's interesting, because the automaker could give away $1 million worth of brand new cars in the name of safety. Or rather, if a safety happens during the game.
For those not familiar with American football’s smaller details, a safety occurs when one of a number of things happen to the team on offense in their own end-zone, such as getting tackled. When that happens, it’s called a safety and the opposing team gets two points and possession of the ball. It doesn’t happen very often – only 9 safeties have occurred in Super Bowl’s 53-game history thus far – but this year Volvo is ready to give away a bunch of cars should a safety go down.
The promo is called Volvo Safety Sunday, and folks who want a chance to win a car can head to VolvoSafetySunday.com. In short, you’ll design your choice Volvo to enter the contest and yes, that can be any new Volvo currently available in the U.S. market. If a safety occurs, Volvo will choose entrants at random and give away new cars until the value reaches $1 million.
The football tie-in here is obviously Volvo’s reputation for safety in its vehicles. It’s certainly a different kind of Super Bowl campaign, and while we don’t know the specific odds of winning, it all starts with a technicality of the game that itself is unlikely to occur.
Super Bowl LIV will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. It takes place on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(ROCKLEIGH, N.J.) January 20, 2020: To celebrate more than one million lives saved by Volvo safety innovations, Volvo Car USA has announced Volvo Safety Sunday, a pledge to give away $1 million in cars if a safety occurs during football’s biggest night on February 2, 2020.
For a chance to win, contestants must first visit VolvoSafetySunday.com where they’ll be prompted to design their own Volvo car and submit a unique configuration code as an entry between January 20, 2020 and just before kickoff on February 2, 2020. They can choose one of any 2020 Volvo models currently available in the U.S., in any trim and color.
After that, watch for a safety on game day, and should one occur, Volvo will award $1 million in cars to randomly selected entrants. Full rules, terms and conditions can be found at volvosafetysunday.com.
A safety is a relatively rare and unpredictable scoring play in football that occurs when an offensive team is tackled, loses or fumbles the ball, or commits a penalty in their own end zone. The result of the play is two points to the defensive team, who receives possession of the ball via a free kick.
Volvo believes safety is the ultimate game changer and you should be protected from rare or unexpected events. This approach has inspired numerous innovations and world first inventions, including the three-point safety belt in 1959. In the name of safety, Volvo opened the belt’s patent to all automakers – and the belt remains the single most important and influential safety technology in today’s cars. Other innovations include:
- 1972: First rearward-facing child safety seat concept
- 1991: Side-Impact Protection System (SIPS)
- 1998: Whiplash Protection System (WHIPS)
- 1998: Inflatable Curtain airbags
- 2002: Roll-Over Protection System (ROPS)
- 2003: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- 2008: City Safety collision sensing system
- 2010: Pedestrian Detection with Full Auto Brake
- 2013: Cyclist Detection
- 2014: Run-off Road Protection
- 2016: Connected Safety (Slippery Road Alert, Hazard Light Alert)
- 2019: E.V.A (Equal Vehicles for All) Initiative and data sharing
More information on Volvo’s safety heritage can be found here.
“From the invention of the three point-safety belt sixty years ago to other world firsts, safety is at the center of everything we do at Volvo,” said Jim Nichols, Brand Communications, Volvo Car USA. “In football, a safety play can be a game changer. At Volvo, our safety innovations have changed the game for millions on the road.”
For more information on the Volvo Safety Sunday sweepstakes, including official rules, regulations and how to enter, visit www.VolvoSafetySunday.com. Also, follow @VolvoCarUSA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and watch for the hashtag #VolvoSafety.