Military vehicles need to be able to withstand the punishment of war, so using one as the starting point for a motorhome conversion can make sense. To see just how much is possible, just look at this custom Land Rover 101.

Gallery: Land Rover 101 Camper

17 Photos

The 101 served the British military starting in the 1970s and lasting into the 1990s. The purpose for them was originally was to tow light artillery and carrying the gun's ammunition. Later, they also saw service transporting a missile system, rugged ambulances, and as a platform for electronic warfare.

Save Thousands On A New Land Rover Discovery MSRP $ 53,975 MSRP $ 53,975 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Power comes from the venerable Rover 3.5-liter V8 in a cab-over-engine arrangement. It runs through a four-speed manual and a two-speed transfer case to a full-time four-wheel-drive system. The owner of this one converted it to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gasoline.

Other than new seats this rig still has a very mil-spec appearance in the cabin, but the rear portion as many of the comforts of home. Cooking is possible with a two-burner stove and a small sink. There's also a double bed, and a smaller sleeping space comes down from the ceiling. There's even a tiny toilet.

There are cool features on the outside, too. A roof-mounted solar cell helps provide extra electricity. There's even a power-opening hatch that allows access to the top, which looks like a fantastic place for stargazing after a day of overlanding. An extendable awning on the side provides some extra shade during the day.

Using such a capable machine as a starting point means this rig can go just about anywhere. The video shows it negotiating a tight trail and on picturesque roads.