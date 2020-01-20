Automaker interest in attending auto shows ebbs and flows. Some will skip Paris, but arrive in style at Geneva. Or vice versa. Or maybe skip both altogether. As technology has connected much of the world, automakers no longer need expensive auto show displays to attract eyes, and Geneva’s powerhouse status on the auto show circuit is starting to dull. According to a new report from Auto Plus, Peugeot won’t attend this year’s Geneva Motor Show, which likely means other PSA Group brands – Citroën and Opel – will miss the glitzy event as well.

The publication cited a member of Peugeot’s communications team who spilled the beans about the show. The reason for Peugeot’s absence? The lack of novelty at the show, according to the publication. Auto show displays are pricy to build, and, more often than not, end up being cars sitting on plush carpet.

Peugeot isn’t the first automaker to pass on Geneva. Lamborghini announced earlier this month that’d it skip, too. Lamborghini said it’d focus on standalone events where its cars wouldn’t have to compete with rivals for time in the spotlight. It’s a justification many automakers have cited as to why they are skipping auto shows.

Standalone events are slowly becoming the norm for automakers in the digital age. They can drum-up excitement before revealing their latest model to a captivated audience unconcerned about another automaker’s press conference that starts in 15 minutes. Instead, automakers can take their time presenting the car, and journalists have more time with the vehicle. It’s a win-win, really, except for auto shows that rely on hot new models to draw attendees.

Geneva also isn’t the only auto show getting the cold shoulder from automakers. Both Audi and Mercedes are skipping New York while Volkswagen is bypassing Paris; however, VW will be at this year’s Geneva show.