In recent years, appearance packages have become increasingly popular among customers of all segments. Surprisingly, that’s especially true in the truck sector where people want their workhorses not only to do all the job but also to look good when not at work. That’s why Ford expanded the stylish packages for the F-150, America’s favorite model for decades, for the 2020 model year. A new comprehensive video from Long McArthur on YouTube details all the trims and packages available for the 2020 F-150.

There are a few new additions to the pickup’s range for this year but we’ll let the video explain everything in detail. It’s important to note that not all trim levels can be ordered with all trim packages as there are some equipment restrictions. Again, it’s best to watch the entire video and let the folks over at Long McArthur walk you through what’s possible and what’s not possible.

Of course, you could always skip the appearance packages and go for a pure back-to-basics pickup, like the 2020 Ford F-150 Cattleman Edition. The good thing is you can order the package for any F-150 – new, used, or ordered from the factory. It includes vinyl 40/20/40 seats, vinyl floor, manual windows and locks, AM/FM radio, and a Class-4 receiver hitch, plus a rear-view camera as standard equipment.

Or, you could always go the exact opposite way with Roush’s appearance package, which brings 20-inch Roush six-spoke wheels wrapped with 33-inch off-road tires, in combination with Raptor-esque grille, a Roush-specific front bumper cover, and fender flares. Performance upgrades are also available.