If for whatever reason, you are allowed to know just one fact about the Koenigsegg Regera, it should be that it’s currently the world’s fastest car from 0 to 249 to 0 miles per hour (0-400-0 kilometers per hour) with a time of 33.29 seconds. Hopefully, you have no restrictions on the information about the supercar and we thought this comprehensive 26-minute video with the Swedish beast will be a good start of the week.

It comes from vlogger Mr JWW on YouTube, who got the chance to drive and review the Regera. In fact, he got behind the wheel of the first example delivered to the United Kingdom. “For me, Koenigsegg is one of the few brands which is truly offering something completely unique in the supercar and hypercar experience,” Mr JWW opens his video. Or, simply put, the Regera is pretty much a player in a league of its own.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Regera with bare carbon fiber body

10 Photos

For those of you who love speaking about numbers, here are a few very interesting figures you need to know about the Regera. It’s a supercar powered by a 1,500-horsepower, 1,500-pound-feet (1,118 kilowatts, 2,034 Newton-meters) hybridized 5.0-liter V8 engine. With a curb weight of a little more than 3,330 pounds (1,500 kilograms), it’s capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds. What’s probably more important, the top speed is electronically limited to 255 - but mph, not kph.

The video talks about the powertrain’s single-gear transmission, the car’s active aerodynamics, and its carbon fiber construction. Jump to the 12-minute mark and you’ll get the rare chance to see the Regera being refueled and then Mr JWW takes the supercar for a ride and continues to share more interesting details about it. Enjoy!