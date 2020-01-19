Come to think of it – an ambulance is an ideal canvas for a motorhome. The engine will surely be capable and reliable, plus the amount of space in the camper is massive by default.

That's what we actually have here. A Ford Super Duty ambulance, specifically a 1993 F-350 XLT, converted into an overland camper is now on sale over at OttoEx's Youtube channel. It's a mighty impressive truck, with boatloads of space to boot.

Go ahead and browse through the gallery below.

Gallery: 1993 Ford F-350 Ambulance Overland Camper For Sale

16 Photos

This particular ambulance was made as such from the factory, with the ambulance box built by Road Rescue Inc. measuring 22 feet long, 9 feet 6 inches tall, and 8 feet wide. With its proportion, the ambulance box has an interior standing height of 6 feet and 1 inch.

Other camper features include a customer bed and dinette, as well as a 6000 BTU propane Wave 6 catalytic safety heater. The massive interior also has numerous lockable storage compartments plus additional storage areas outside the ambulance box.

A fully-mechanical 7.3L IDI diesel engine resides under its hood, which, according to the seller, averages 10 to 14 miles per gallon depending on driving conditions and speed. It's a powerful engine, mind you. With its current weight of 10,000 pounds, this camper can haul up to 7,000 pounds if needed.

Of note, this F-350 ambulance camper was annually maintained and barely used, only clocking in 39,700 miles on its odometer.

As mentioned, this one-of-a-kind ambulance camper is for sale and currently located in Portland, Oregon, but the seller didn't post the price. You can check out the video on top of this page for a more detailed walk-through, or head on over to the Youtube post for more detail if you're interested in purchasing.