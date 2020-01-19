The fifth-generation Toyota Supra sure has received a lot of backlashes when it was revealed, primarily because of its nationality. Is it Japanese or German? Or both? Well, whatever your inclinations are in this matter, it's all up to you. To each his own, as they say.

When it comes to design, however, I think we can all agree that the MK5 Supra has a face that appeals to many. But that doesn't mean that it does so to everyone – such as this car designer, Marouane Bembli, also known as The Sketch Monkey on Youtube. He wasn't a fan of the new Supra when it was launched, although it already grew on him at this time.

This didn't stop him to redesign the car, though. But instead of using the MK5 as his base image, he used an MK4 and sort of altered the coupe to make it look like it was made for 2020. You can see his final product in the image below.

Redesigned Toyota Supra MK5 By TheSketchMonkey

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below but if you were to ask us, honestly, we're a bit on the fence. The 'S' LEDs upfront is a cool touch, a reminder that you are indeed staring at a Supra but we think he should have opted for a non-chrome set of wheels. Those shiny rims work for the MK4 but I highly doubt that it would this day and age.

Moreover, it also felt like TheSketchMonkey version of the MK5 stayed as an MK4 rather than a new generation model. The design deviations aren't evolutionary, and would not warrant a designation as a new-generation model.

That's just us, anyway. Choosing between this and the real thing, we'll still go with the one currently sold at Toyota dealers. Design-wise, that is.

You can see the whole redesign process by watching the video embedded on top of this page.