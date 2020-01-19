The folks over at Scottsdale, Arizona aren't strangers to extraordinary cars. With the Barrett-Jackson auction happening there, the state has seen a lot of firsts – such as the first production Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, selling for $2.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Today, from lot number 3007, the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray joins the million-dollar club as the first production C8 sold for a whopping $3-million at the Barrett-Jackson auction.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

107 Photos

Just like the first Supra and Mustang Shelby GT500, the proceeds from selling the VIN 001 'Vette will go to charity, particularly to the Detroit Children’s Fund – a non-profit organization that makes targeted investments to grow the number of quality schools in Detroit.

So what comes with the first production 2020 Corvette coupe? Aside from bragging rights, the owner will get the VIN 001 Corvette in 3LT package loaded with all available options. It will also come with a black exterior, black seats with red trim, red seatbelts, GT2 seats, removable roof panel, and rear spoiler. It will also come with a performance data recorder and Z51 package.

With that amount of money, the winning bidder also has the option of taking delivery of his mid-engine coupe at the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It will also come with a hosted tour at the Corvette Museum, a Letter of Authenticity, and a unique artwork.

Of note, Barrett-Jackson hasn't disclosed the name of the winning bidder at the time of this writing. We highly doubt the name will be disclosed, though, but whoever that person is, he's one fortunate individual.

NOTE: We'll update this story with photos from the auction once they come in.