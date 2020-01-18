We're in our point in our lives where electric vehicles have been winning drag races like they're made to do so. Tesla is one of those EVs that have been beating sports cars and even supercars in straight-line races. We've seen the Model 3 take on heavy hitters, and a lot of them have seen the four-door sedan winning at the end of the line.

This week, the latest contender is the Porsche 911, specifically, a Carrera S. CarWow pits the internal combustion engine-powered icon against the Tesla, with results that aren't predictable, to say the least.

But before you watch the video embedded on top of this page, let's rummage through the numbers first to see how the all-electric sedan stacks up against the iconic sports car.

First up is the Tesla Model 3 Performance. With dual electric motors on each axle with a combined output of 490 horsepower (366 kiloWatts) and 660 Newton-meters (487 pound-feet) of torque. With no gearbox and 4,072 pounds (1,847 kilograms) of weight in tow, the Model 3 can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds.

On the other hand, the Porsche 911 Carrera S is a bit on the shorter end of the stick. Its 3.0L twin-turbo flat-six can produce up to 450 hp (336 kW) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. It weighs a lot lighter, though, at 3,505 lbs (1,590 kg) which allows it to reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

So, which one do you think won this drag race? Go ahead and watch the video, and do let us know what you think about the results.