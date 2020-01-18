It's been about four months since we've heard any significant news about Audi's latest A5 and S5. We did a story in September of 2019, detailing the most obvious changes for the year 2020, highlighting the new styling and new standard features across the board. Most of the major changes were in regards to the European market, such as a mild-hybrid system and even more diesel mills to choose from. That doesn't mean the United States gets the short end of the stick, however, as Audi USA has just released the official trims and pricing for their latest model. And no, we don't get a diesel.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A5, S5 Pricing

11 Photos

Right away, you'll notice the much more aggressive front fascia; the look they 're going for pays tribute to the Audi Sport Quattro from 1984. The sleek side profile and new rear diffuser and bumper help give it more road presence. Technology then takes the front seat with standard LED headlights and taillights in the Premium trim. Stepping up to the Premium Plus gets you Matrix-design LEDs, and going for the Prestige gets you the fancy Matrix-design LEDs together with the laser lights package that offers dynamic turn signals, and nifty animated headlights and taillights that activate when locking or unlocking the car. Inside, you get the latest MIB 3 infotainment system that uses a 10.1-inch touchscreen, with the larger Audi Virtual Cockpit 2 available as an option with 12.3-inch display. You also have the option of going for a 19 or 20 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound. You can also get a Black Optic and S Line package across the board.

All the A5 models feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four banger with 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system. The S5s get to enjoy the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. These figures remain unchanged for 2020, but you do get Audi Drive Select as standard, a sport suspension option, plus an adaptive sport suspension and dynamic steering for the S5.

Pricing is as follows, and does not take into account taxes, destination charge, and dealer options: