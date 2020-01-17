There’s a new trailer out for the next season of BBC’s Top Gear, and this one is all about the cars. We know that because the video is filled with close-ups, wide-angles, fly-bys, and pretty much every other artsy camera angle you can imagine showing a wide range of cars. Also, it says so in the video title. So yeah, cars it is then.

What can the world expect to see in series 28 of BBC’s extravagant motoring show? BMWs getting sideways. Aston Martins getting sideways. Subarus getting sideways. Porsches getting – you guessed it – sideways. There’s also a Porsche getting airborne, and speaking of taking flight, there’s a familiar-looking race between the McLaren Speedtail and an F-35 jet fighter. Oh, and there’s an Ariel Atom getting, um, sideways. It’s Top Gear with Chris Harris. At some point, everything will be sideways.

Maybe not quite everything. The clip opens with Harris starting the VW I.D. R, which sounds more like the build-up to entering hyperspace in the Millennium Falcon thanks to its prolific electric power. Considering the EV prototype racer holds records at both Pikes Peak and the Nürburgring, we suspect the opposite-lock guru will be busy simply keeping the car planted in corners. There is some electric dancing, however, as we see glimpse the Taycan wiggling its backside. And classic WRC fans rejoice, as we see an old Group A Subaru WRX tearing down a forest stage. It’s not just any WRX either – it’s the one formerly owned by Colin McRae. Oh, the feels.

The new series is slated to launch January 26 on the BBC, with last year’s trio of Harris, Paddy McGuiness, and Freddie Flintoff returning as hosts. The group has good chemistry and from what we’ve seen thus far, it looks to be an entertaining ride.