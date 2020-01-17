Back in October, Audi continued its model hybridization with the 2020 Audi A8 PHEV. It’s the first step for Audi and others on the road to full electrification, but that’s years away still. Until then, executives, VIPs, and large sedan lovers can ride/drive the plug-in hybrid Audi, though they’ll have to pay big bucks. Audi has released pricing for the model, and it’s not cheap – it's $94,000 to start.

That $94,000 MSRP does not include the $995 destination charge, nor the taxes, title, or other up-charges. While pricy, it’s about $10,000 more expensive than the entry-level 2020 Audi A8 55 TFSI that starts at $85,200. However, Audi anticipates A8 PHEV customers will qualify for a federal tax credit up to $6,795. It could also be eligible for additional state incentives, too.

Save Thousands On A New Audi A8 MSRP $ 84,795 MSRP $ 84,795 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

For that price, A8 PHEV owners get a 443-horsepower (330-kilowatt) turbocharged V6 that produces 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Thanks to the small electric motor, the Audi offers up to 17 miles of pure electric range. Power hits all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and its eight-speed automatic gearbox. Audi says the large sedan can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than six seconds. Its top speed is 150 mph (241 kph).

Gallery: 2020 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e

56 Photos

The A8’s electrified powertrain also brings with it a few design tweaks such as revised bumpers and the extra cap to conceal the new charging port. Other changes include 19-inch wheels and a unique lighting signature Inside, Audi updated the instrument cluster to show hybrid-specific information along with an EV button in the lower interior touchscreen to engage electric mode.