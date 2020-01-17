Hide press release Show press release

Forza Horizon 4 Series 18 Update

The Horizon Heavyweights are here! Forza Horizon 4’s Series 18 update brings with it the arrival of nine new Car Drops to The Eliminator including the Hummer H1. You can command the field with this hulking machine and more:

· Top Gear Track-Tor

· Mercedes Benz Unimog

· MINI X-Raid

· Hummer H1 Open Top

· Quartz Regalia D

· M12S Warthog CST

· Jeep Wrangler DD

· Funco F9

· Isha’s Off-Road Taxi

Series 18 also features an Outlaw, a drifting legend, showcase remixes, important bug fixes, and much more. Let’s dive in for more details.

2006 Hummer H1 Alpha Open Top

In 1992, AM General released the first commercially available civilian version of their versatile military all-terrain Humvee. In 2006, the H1 underwent a major redesign, including a Duramax Diesel engine, Allison transmission, raised body and redesigned brush guard, which garnered it the designation of “Alpha”. The H1 Alpha Open Top is dropping into the Eliminator mode, so keep an eye on your rearview mirror.

Earn by completing Shummer Nights

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

The #1 most requested car in the Forza forums is finally here. ­The track version of the Huracan, the Performante has a reworked suspension, recalibrated steering, and a reported 750% more downforce than its road counterpart. When it broke the production car record at the Nürburgring, Lamborghini attributed the feat to its advanced aerodynamics system, which adjusts microflaps on the Huracan to decrease drag when needed, and increase downforce when needed. All we know is that a time of 6:52 on the Nordschliefe bears mentioning any chance you get.

Well, until Porsche comes along.

Earn by completing 50% of Season

1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special

The custom restoration work for which Emory Motorsports is known is unparalleled, and that’s nowhere clearer than in their Porsche 356C Outlaw. Every Outlaw that is produced by Emory is custom in its components and styling, but they all breathe fire through the proprietary Emory-Rothsport Outlaw-4 engine, plus a 911 suspension system. All of that layered on to what is already a vintage car lover’s dream in the 356 C makes this the ultimate package.

50% Playlist Completion

1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

This extremely lightweight RWD sports car is a cult icon; perfectly balanced and highly

moddable, the Trueno’s role in the popular Initial D anime and manga introduced a generation to

Japanese motorsport culture. Toyota’s final rear-wheel Corolla before moving to a fully FWD system,

the Trueno (aka the AE86) overperformed in every kind of racing there was, from rally to touring to,

most of all, drifting. When the Trueno appeared in Keiichi Tsuchiya’s ”Pluspy” video, it cemented its legacy in the drifting world.

Earn by completing Is That a Supra?

Those are your new cars. Here are the Remixes you can expect from Series 18:

SHOWCASE REMIX – TAXI FOR TAKEOFF

A black cab with a Racing V12. A Delta-Wing. What could go wrong? Only one way to find out!

SHOWCASE REMIX REDUX – MOTOCROSS PURPOSES

We’re bringing back bikes and buggies for a dirty good time in this showcase remix.

That covers all the new stuff, let’s get to the fixes, shall we?

CROSS-PLATFORM FIXES

· Fixed an issue where the action bar was not appearing in Freeroam over other players' cars

· Improved loading time when loading into The Eliminator

· Fixed an issue where traffic cars would not always appear in Co-Op Street Scene events

· Improved the loading time when upgrading a car in The Eliminator

· Increased the Eliminator Arena boundary audio

· Fixed an issue where custom controller or keyboard settings wouldn’t allow a user to upgrade their car in The Eliminator

· Fixed additional instances of players not being able to challenge others to Head-to-Head races in The Eliminator

· Fixed an issue where the timeout bar in The Eliminator was misaligned when playing in certain languages

· Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be unable to open the pause menu or map after quitting and rejoining The Eliminator

PC FIXES

· Drastically improved loading times when booting into the game with all DLC installed