The Hennessey Velociraptor V8 is the Texas-based tuner's hardcore pickup with a supercharged powerplant, and the Toyota Supra is one of the hottest sports cars of the moment. In a new video, Hennessey challenges the pair to a couple of races, and the results are fascinating to watch.

The Supra comes to this race with a distinct power detriment. The Toyota's BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six produces 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 365 pound-feet (495 Newton-meters). In comparison, this Velociraptor packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with a claimed output at the crank of 758 hp (565 kW), and the company's dyno shows it making 557 hp (415 kW) and 449 lb-ft (609 Nm) at the wheels.

The great equalizer here is the significantly different weight between these two vehicles. While the Velociraptor V8 has more than twice the power output than the Supra, it's also carrying about 2,000 more pounds.

In the first drag race from a roll, the Velociraptor initially pulls ahead to a clear lead. However, the Supra begins gaining on the pickup in the middle of the run. By the end, the two vehicles are practically side by side. Judging by one of the angles in the video, the Ford might win by a nose.

Hennessey video then stages a second race, and this time the camera is inside the Supra, which is a better angle on the action. Check out the video to see if there are similar results this time.