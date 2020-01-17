The Tremor package for the Ford Super Duty pickup outfits the truck to work hard off-road. The equipment includes a factory-installed Warn winch with a 12,000-pound (5,443-kilogram) rating. A new video from TFLoffroad shows off what this thing can pull by hooking it up to a Kenworth semi-truck.

Ford and Warn worked together and came up with clever packaging to keep the winch mostly out of sight when not in use. The companies also considered crash performance and airflow into the engine bay when mounting the equipment. For added convenience, it comes with a wireless remote that lets a person activate the unit from anywhere in the truck's vicinity. The control for the clutch are also easily accessible.

Based on TFLoffroad's video, the Tremor's winch couldn't be much easier to use. It pulls the Kenworth big rig with ease.

If someone doesn't order the Warn winch on the Tremor from the factory, Ford also offers it as a dealer-installed option. Regardless of how a person orders the equipment, the company sells the hardware for $3,000.

On its own, the Tremor package includes features like matte black 18-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires wrapping around them. There's also a two-inch suspension lift. For extra traction in rugged conditions, the model gains a Dana limited-slip differential and locking differential at the rear. The skid plates from the FX4 product the important mechanical pieces. A rock-crawl driving mode and the F-150 Raptor's Trail Control make off-road motoring easier, too.