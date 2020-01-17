The Mazda CX-5 Diesel was launched less than a year ago (during the 2019 New York Auto Show) but its price was quite high. Starting at $41,000 before the destination charge, the model was available only in Signature AWD and was more than $4,000 more expensive than a comparable gasoline-powered model. Today, however, you can find a new diesel-powered CX-5 in the United States for approximately $32,000.

That’s possible thanks to new incentives from some Mazda dealers in the country. According to information obtained by CarsDirect from leaked ordering guides, dealers from Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin are offering discounts of between $9,000 and close to $10,000. The cheapest examples currently available are located in Dublin, California, where a dealer offers a $10,000 discount bringing the price down to the tempting $32,045.

At this point, the dealers are selling 2019 model year cars that they have in stock. It is not known whether the CX-5 Diesel will continue its life in the new model year despite the fact that the 2020 CX-5 went on sale in November last year.

The Japanese SUV with a compression-ignition engine uses a Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter engine equipped with two turbochargers nestled into a single housing. It produces 168 horsepower (125 kilowatts) and 290 pound-feet (393 Newton-meters) of torque, which slots the diesel beneath the standard-issue 2.5-liter four-cylinder by a few ponies. In terms of torque, however, the two engines are almost equal.

The official EPA fuel-efficiency ratings show 28 miles per gallon on average for the diesel-powered high-riding model.