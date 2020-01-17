Just two days ago, we stumbled upon a photo on Instagram showing the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan with no disguise. The blurry image hinted at the design changes that are in the cards for one of the automaker’s best-sellers and a new rendering from our colleagues at Kolesa.ru tries to reveal all the little details of the exterior.

The virtual drawing proposes a more mature appearance for the compact crossover which should get a more pronounced front fascia with a larger lower bumper grille. This white Tiguan is envisioned in the range-topping R-Line trim which means it gets all the bells and whistles, including a beefier rear diffuser with two exhaust pipes integrated at both ends. There’s also a stylish spoiler at the back as well as bigger wheels and R-Line badging that won’t be available on the cheaper models.

Also new for the 2021 Tiguan will be the taillights which will get a new design. Chances are the “Tiguan” lettering will be placed in the center of the tailgate below the VW badge in the same vein as on other models such as the Arteon, Golf 8, and the latest Touareg.

According to previous reports, the refreshed Tiguan should debut later this year together with a near-production Tiguan R prototype. The latter is slated to hit the market in 2021 with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with a dual-clutch DSG gearbox and up to 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). As for the regular model, look for a debut in the next few months, most likely during the Geneva Motor Show in March with sales kicking off shortly after.