Two months ago, Nissan celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Z sports car and what better time to talk about the 370Z successor than now. Our colleagues at Autoblog.com have obtained preliminary information about the new coupe by sources close to Nissan, and it’s probably safe to say the new Z is already shaping up quite nicely, even before we’ve seen actual test prototypes.

According to the online publication, the new Z sports car will get a design inspired by the original 240Z, at least at the front, while the overall shape and size will remain relatively unchanged compared to the outgoing 370Z. “They’re going back to the roots of the car,” a source told Autoblog.com, after seeing the new two-door car at dealer meetings.

On the inside, expect to see a mix of design cues shared with some of Nissan’s latest models, including the new Altima and Sentra. The most important change will be the addition of a proper infotainment system, which is something the current 370Z doesn’t offer.

As far as the powertrains are concerned, look for a version of Nissan’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine from the Infiniti Q50/Q60 400 Red Sport duo. Initially, it will be mated exclusively to a nine-speed automatic but a stick shift option will be announced later during the model’s lifecycle. The report also goes on to claim a hotter Nismo version is possible with power close to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts).

While we are happy to hear Nissan is already working on a successor to today’s 370Z, it’s too early to provide a hard date for a debut at this point. Autoblog.com reports we are probably a year and a half to two years away from seeing the new two-door vehicle but Nissan didn’t confirm this information. Still, it’s most likely coming sooner than later as “it’s part of what makes Nissan, Nissan,” as Stephanie Brinley, IHS Markit principal automotive analyst, says.