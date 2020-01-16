USA / Global
Jeep North Edition Models Arrive To Keep You Warm During Winter

Jan 16, 2020 at 5:40pm
Christopher Smith
Christopher Smith

It's available on all models and adds a bevy of standard equipment.

Jeep has a reputation for off-road prowess, and that also extends to all-weather prowess with four-wheel-drive capability. The automaker is further seeking to win the hearts of buyers in cold climates by offering new North Edition models for its entire lineup, including the Gladiator as pictured above.

“When winter weather hits, your Jeep SUV can be your best friend,” said Jim Morrison, FCA’s head of Jeep in North America. “Every Jeep 4x4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure.”

What exactly does the North Edition offer over and above normal Jeeps? From a performance standpoint, nothing changes. Equipment-wise, the North Edition does offer an array of standard items that can help driver and passengers get through a cold day, with heated seats and a heated steering wheel being the notable features. Power heated mirrors are also standard along with all-weather floormats, and remote start will warm up the Jeep before you even step outside.

Not necessarily cold-weather related is Jeep’s Uconnect system with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather hooked up, and if winter gets the better of you, North Editions have tow hooks and come with Jeep’s Trail Rated kit that includes a tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, and a safety kit. Jeep doesn’t call the North Edition a package, so there’s not a specific add-on price to mention. However, we are given a base price for all Jeep North Edition models.

Model Price
Renegade Sport $26,670
Compass Sport $27,800
Cherokee Latitude $29,755
Grand Cherokee Laredo $38,790
Wrangler Sahara $44,465
Gladiator Overland $45,720

All are available right now, save for the Renegade North Edition which ironically won’t be offered until March – just in time for winter to depart.

Source: Jeep
