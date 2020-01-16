Jeep North Edition Models Arrive To Keep You Warm During Winter

It's available on all models and adds a bevy of standard equipment.
Jeep has a reputation for off-road prowess, and that also extends to all-weather prowess with four-wheel-drive capability. The automaker is further seeking to win the hearts of buyers in cold climates by offering new North Edition models for its entire lineup, including the Gladiator as pictured above.
What exactly does the North Edition offer over and above normal Jeeps? From a performance standpoint, nothing changes. Equipment-wise, the North Edition does offer an array of standard items that can help driver and passengers get through a cold day, with heated seats and a heated steering wheel being the notable features. Power heated mirrors are also standard along with all-weather floormats, and remote start will warm up the Jeep before you even step outside.
Not necessarily cold-weather related is Jeep’s Uconnect system with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather hooked up, and if winter gets the better of you, North Editions have tow hooks and come with Jeep’s Trail Rated kit that includes a tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, and a safety kit. Jeep doesn’t call the North Edition a package, so there’s not a specific add-on price to mention. However, we are given a base price for all Jeep North Edition models.
All are available right now, save for the Renegade North Edition which ironically won’t be offered until March – just in time for winter to depart.
2020 Jeep® Lineup Ready for Winter With North Editions
- Jeep® introduces new North Edition models across the entire lineup to tackle the toughest winter driving conditions
- Special-edition models include legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, winter performance tires, remote start, heated steering wheel and seats
- Three Jeep North Edition vehicles will be on display during the New England Auto Show: Jeep Gladiator, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler
- North Edition models are now available for sale and order through local Jeep dealers
“When winter weather hits, your Jeep SUV can be your best friend,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “Every Jeep 4x4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure.”
North Edition models are available for sale and order through local Jeep dealers. The Renegade North Edition will arrive in Jeep showrooms in March.
Standard features on Jeep North Edition models include:
- All-weather Jeep 4x4 capability with brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes and traction control
- All-season or all-terrain tires for severe snow conditions and winter traction performance
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Remote start system
- Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather
- All-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow
- Power heated mirrors
- Tow hooks
- Jeep Trail Rated kit (tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, safety kit)
Starting prices for Jeep North Edition models (excluding $1,495 destination fee):
- Jeep Cherokee (Latitude): $29,755
- Jeep Compass (Sport): $27,800
- Jeep Renegade (Sport): $26,670
- Jeep Gladiator (Overland): $45,720
- Jeep Wrangler (Sahara): $44,465
- Jeep Grand Cherokee (Laredo): $38,790